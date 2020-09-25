mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Swae Lee Gets Moving With "Dance Like No One's Watching"

Erika Marie
September 25, 2020 01:53
400 Views
42
3
Swae LeeSwae Lee
Swae Lee

Dance Like No One's Watching
Swae Lee

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The Rae Sremmurd artist returns with another release in the long line of his 2020 singles.


It was nearly two weeks ago when Seaw Lee debuted his song "Dance Like No One's Watching" at Rolling Loud's virtual event, and now he delivers the studio version to the world. The Rae Sremmurd artist has been promising his fans a new project soon, considering they haven't received a full body of work from Swae Lee since 2018. His forthcoming album Human Nature is expected to arrive in November 2020, and but Swae has been putting in work. We've received "Reality Check," "Back 2 Back Maybach," and, "Someone Said" as drop off singles throughout the year, and we can expect more from Lee and the weeks move forward.

Swae was also featured on Pop Smoke's posthumous project Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, and added vocals to Ellie Goulding's Brightest Blue. Stream "Dance Like No One's Watching" by Swae Lee and let us know what you think of his newest single.

Quotable Lyrics

Pop bottles, not them lil' teacups
Hashtags for gang and my loved ones
F*ck my old one, we been done
But I ain't holdin' on no grudge

Swae Lee
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  2
  3
  400
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Swae Lee
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Swae Lee Gets Moving With "Dance Like No One's Watching"
42
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject