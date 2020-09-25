Swae Lee Gets Moving With "Dance Like No One's Watching"

It was nearly two weeks ago when Seaw Lee debuted his song "Dance Like No One's Watching" at Rolling Loud's virtual event, and now he delivers the studio version to the world. The Rae Sremmurd artist has been promising his fans a new project soon, considering they haven't received a full body of work from Swae Lee since 2018. His forthcoming album Human Nature is expected to arrive in November 2020, and but Swae has been putting in work. We've received "Reality Check," "Back 2 Back Maybach," and, "Someone Said" as drop off singles throughout the year, and we can expect more from Lee and the weeks move forward.

Swae was also featured on Pop Smoke's posthumous project Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, and added vocals to Ellie Goulding's Brightest Blue. Stream "Dance Like No One's Watching" by Swae Lee and let us know what you think of his newest single.

Quotable Lyrics

Pop bottles, not them lil' teacups

Hashtags for gang and my loved ones

F*ck my old one, we been done

But I ain't holdin' on no grudge