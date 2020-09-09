The first-ever virtual music festival from Rolling Loud, Loud Stream, will be taking place this weekend and finally, we have a list of artists that are set to perform.

While in-person music festivals are still a no-go because of the pandemic, Rolling Loud has found a solution, partnering with Twitch for a line-up of all-new content. In addition to a few shows they launched last week, the premier hip-hop festival in the world has unveiled the programming for the first instalment in their live festival series.

Loud Stream is happening on September 12 and 13, and it will be the first of three live experiences for fans to check out for free on Twitch. With six hours of live performances per day, the mosh pit is making its way to the chat on Saturday and Sunday.

The line-up was just revealed, marking Swae Lee and Ski Mask the Slump God as the headliners. A slew of rising stars have also signed on to show off their skills in the virtual sphere, including Polo G, NLE Choppa, Lil Keed, Lil Skies, StaySolidRocky, and more. RL regulars, like Smokepurpp, Pouya, Fat Nick, and more are also slated to take the stage. Representing the surge of women in rap will be Kaash Paige, Tay Money, and Maliibu Miitch.



Described as an elevated virtual festival experience, we can't wait to see what happens this weekend. Will you be tuning in?