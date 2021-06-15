They may have been spotted hanging out, but Malu Trevejo is clarifying reports that she's romantically involved with Swae Lee. The 18-year-old social media star boasts over 10 million followers on her Instagram page and has a successful singing career, and after videos circulated online showing that she was spending time with the Rae Sremmurd rapper, she jumped on her Instagram Story to share that not all is what it seems.

"All these salty ass mfs [crying laughing emoji][exasperated emoji] I already said and would say it again any rapper tha hit to say itttt wwith prooffffff lmfaoaooa," wrote Malu. "No basketball no singer no nun my friend."

"I could walk in a room full of mfs tha y'all say ***** and I'll ask them and they'll say nooooo lmfaoaooaaoa," she added. "Y'all just salty is ok if u ain't got no haters u ain't popping." While critics digested Trevejo's explanation, Swae kept up his post showing the two together as he had his arm wrapped around her.

"Delicioso," he penned in the caption. Trevejo reacted to the post in the comments, adding a smiling emoji. Fans were quick to react and soon, Swae was hit with accusations of being a "predator" or that he's "grooming" the teen. Check it all out below.