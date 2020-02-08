Former U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice is coming after Snoop Dogg for attacking Gayle King.

"This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty," Rice wrote on Twitter Friday night, as pointed out by XXL.

King is referring to a video posted by Snoop Dogg where he verbally attacks Gayle King for questioning Kobe Bryant's rape allegations.

"Gayle King–out of pocket for that shit. Way out of pocket! What do you gain from that? I swear to God we the worst. We the fucking worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't you hang out with Oprah? Why y'all attacking us? We your people. You ain't come after fucking Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb ass questions. I get sick of y'all.

"I wanna call you one. Is it okay if I call her one?" Snoop asks before berating King further. "Funky dog head bitch! How dare you try to tarnish my muthafuckin' homeboy's reputation, punk muthafucka? Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you!"

Snoop Dogg has also come under fire for defending Bill Cosby.