For decades, women have been accusing R. Kelly of sexual assault and crimes against underage girls. Despite video evidence being presented in court, he was let off easy when the issue first arose years ago. Things aren't as simple now. The impact of Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docu-series was so strong that dozens more began to report their own disgusting experiences with the singer. Kelly is presently in jail, awaiting his numerous trials and fighting against some high-profile attorneys in his fight for freedom. If you watched the original documentary, you know all about the heinous crimes that he is being accused of. The continuation of Surviving R. Kelly is set to explore the aftermath.



Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

So many brave women came forward to detail their experiences with R. Kelly in the initial docu-series and, in Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, more information is about to be uncovered. The trailer for the upcoming three-night event premiered earlier today, showing portions of interviews given by his alleged victims, people in his circle, insiders, and more. The insane sit-down talk between Gayle King and Kelly is also shown in the clip, as well as a cliffhanger involving Dominique Gardner, one of the singer's ex-girlfriends.

The Lifetime continuation is set to debut on January 2 and will run for three days. Will you be tuning in again?