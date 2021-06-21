This season has been a Cinderella story for the Phoenix Suns who broke the curse of the last decade and finished second in the Western Conference standings. Throughout the playoffs, the Suns have been dominant and are now in the Western Conference Finals where they are up 1-0 on the Los Angeles Clippers. While the team has been phenomenal, many have noticed that Suns fans always seem to find themselves in physical altercations.

It all started with the "Suns In 4" fan who beat up two Nuggets fans in the second round. The fan was given free tickets to the Western Conference Finals, by Devin Booker, and he has become a rallying cry for this Suns team. However, yet another fight took place yesterday, this time between two Clippers fans and a group of Suns supporters. After a clip of the fight went viral, the team put out a statement, urging fans to conduct themselves better.

"The Phoenix Suns are enjoying a deep run in the NBA postseason, and while the intensity on the court continues to heat up, we still expect Suns fans to keep their cool off the court," the statement read. "We will not tolerate the violence that erupted following Sunday's game at Phoenix Suns arena. We consider Suns fans to be the best in the world. Fighting or taunting to incite violence is not reflective of our organization or how fans from across the Valley should be represented. We're better than that. Let's work together to provide a model fan experience that is fun, enthusiastic, and respectful."

With Game 2 going down on Tuesday, the Suns better hope their fans are on their best behavior, otherwise their reputation may become a bit too powerful to ignore.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images