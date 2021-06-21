Yesterday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers played Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. In the end, Devin Booker had one of the best games of his career, and it helped the Suns get the first win of the series. Without Chris Paul in the lineup, Booker had to have an all-time great game and that is exactly what he was able to pull off, much to the chagrin of the Clippers.

After the game, tensions were running high in the hallways to the arena, and it led to a large brawl between Clippers and Suns fans. In the YouTube clip below, two Clippers fans are seen arguing with Suns fans in a scene that gets more and more heated as the exchange goes on. Eventually, the Clippers fan throws a punch which leads to a massive scrum, with bodies flying all over the place.

Suns fans have been engaging in fights all playoffs long, and it all got started with the "Suns in 4" guy who ended up getting some gear from Devin Booker. Needless to say, Suns fans get busy and they aren't afraid to go after opposing fans when the situation calls for it. Not to mention, Suns fans have every reason to be excited about their team as they have won eight games in a row and seem like the favorites to win it all.

With Game 2 going down tomorrow, there is no doubt we are in for yet another close game between these two teams. If Chris Paul is able to return, then it could get scary for the Clippers.

