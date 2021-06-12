So far, the NBA playoffs have been a whole lot of fun and there have been some pretty great matchups to kick things off. The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns promised to be a solid series, although it has proven to be a bit of a dud thanks to the fact that the Nuggets are dealing with a plethora of injuries. The Suns are now up 3-0 in the series and it seems pretty likely that they will finish off the series this weekend.

Unfortunately, it seems like even Nuggets fans are taking Ls right now, as seen in the video clip below. As you all know, fans tend to get rowdy during the games and in this instance, a Suns fan challenged a Nuggets fan to a fight. Despite having the higher ground, the Nuggets fans ate quite a few punches to the face, and eventually, he had to retreat.

These types of fights happen all the time at games although they aren't always caught on camera, which is why this clip has been so highly circulated. It's clear that there is no love lost between these two fanbases, although Suns fans can rest assured that they are probably going to come out of this victorious.

As for the Nuggets fans, hopefully, they stop fishing for fights during future games.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images