The Los Angeles Clippers tried to bounce back in Game 4, but it didn't happen. After being smacked around for much of the first half, the Clippers came back against the Phoenix Suns in the second half. The final score was 84-80. Deandre Ayton came in clutch with yet another double double for the Suns, with 19 points and 22 rebounds. Devin Booker scored 25, while Chris Paul ended with 18 points and 7 rebounds.

The Suns led by as many as 16, but the Clippers refused to go down with a fight. Paul Geroge ended the game with 23 points and 16 rebounds, but he missed clutched free throws in the fourth quarter. George also botched a pair of free throws in Game 2, leading to a loss. There was also a strange 3-minute stretch where neither team could score late in the game. The Clippers remained down by one point for the entire time, unable to take the lead as the Suns missed shot after shot.

The Suns are now up 3-1 on the Clippers, who are sorely in need of Kawhi Leonard right now. It appears the Suns will head to the Finals and Chris Paul may get his first Finals appearance. Booker is in his first playoff appearance, and so are his younger cohorts. Who do you think the Suns will play in the Finals if they make it?