Last night was huge for the Phoenix Suns franchise as they knocked off the Denver Nuggets in order to make it to the Western Conference Finals. They are now just four wins away from the Finals and it's something the franchise hasn't experienced in quite a long time. Having said that, it only makes sense that the players are excited, and the fans even more so.

After winning Game 4 in Denver, the Suns immediately got on a flight back to Phoenix, where they will now get to rest up as they wait for the other series to come to an end. As the players were driven back to their destinations, fans took to the streets and gave the team a very warm welcome. As you can see in the clip below, Paul was greeted by MVP chants while players like Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton were also showered in praise.

It was truly an incredible sight to see and it's nice to have a franchise like the Suns performing at a high level again. It's good for the NBA when the small market teams are winning, and if the Suns make the Finals, the party in Phoenix is going to be even larger.

If you're a Suns fan, this has got to be an exciting team, especially with so many talented young pieces that are locked in for the future.

