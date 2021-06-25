Devin Booker has been one of the most impressive players in the postseason thus far, as his Phoenix Suns are now just two wins away from an NBA Finals appearance. The Suns have defied the odds all season although they still have a tough task in front of them. The Los Angeles Clippers won Game 3 last night and Booker had himself an off night, which is concerning when you consider how he was also off in Game 2, where he suffered a broken nose thanks to a head butt from Patrick Beverley.

After Game 3, Booker got to speak about his nose and how it felt playing with a face shield. As he explains, fixing the broken nose was quite the harrowing experience as they had to give him multiple shots while also re-breaking the nose. Needless to say, it was quite a gruesome endeavor.

"Like eight shots to numb it up and then they go in there and put it back -- they break it again. They break it back in place," Booker explained. "But we had a flight out a couple hours later, so they just numbed it up -- all over the place, it felt like."

Numerous players have played with masks in the past and while it is an adjustment, it typically becomes part of the norm. With Game 4 going down on Saturday night, it will be interesting to see if Booker can bounce back.

