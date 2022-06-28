The U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has stricken fear and anger into the hearts and minds of millions of Americans as they wait to see whether they'll still have access to legal abortion services in their state or not.

As panic ensues, some have begun stockpiling contraceptive supplies, such as the morning-after pill, though pharmacies across the country announced on Tuesday (June 28) that they have placed limits on the quantity of Plan B consumers are able to purchase per shopping trip.

As The Hill reports, CVS and Rite Aid confirmed a three-per-customer purchase limit on both Plan B One-Step and Aftera (brand-name products for the drug Levonorgestrel). The former noted that they have an "ample supply" of products, although they want to ensure "equitable access" and keep their numbers consistent to avoid any shortages.

Walmart is a bit more lenient, allowing shoppers to take home four to six packages. Their online store still offers some online purchases, though it's worth noting that the pills won't be shipped until next month.





Another option, Walgreens, has no restrictions on their morning-after pills, though they're no longer doing home delivery due to high demand at this time.

While some are struggling to figure out where they'll get their Plan B supply from, Sukihana dropped by her Instagram feed earlier today to flex her vast collection. "Got all mines, you can't tell me how many I can buy when I'm the reason everybody supported y'all company," she wrote in the caption – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more updates on Roe v. Wade.





