abortion rights
- SportsAaron Rodgers Reveals His Stance On Abortion RightsAaron Rodgers spoke on the topic with Bill Maher.By Alexander Cole
- LifeLatto Teams Up With Planned Parenthood To Fight For Abortion RightsThe rapper is calling on her fans to support the access to abortion.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureWhite House Declares Abortions Must Be Provided In Medical Emergencies Regardless Of State LawHospitals that decline to provide abortions in such cases could have financial penalities or the termination of their Medicare provider agreements.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian, Katy Perry, & More "Cancel" Fourth Of July Amid Roe V. Wade Overturning"4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKimberly Elise Angers People After Supporting Roe V. Wade OverturnThe "Set It Off" actress caused controversy after revealing her views on abortion.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSukihana Shows Off Her Plan B Stash After CVS, Walmart, & Rite Aid Limit PurchasesCVS told NBC this morning that the limits are to "ensure equitable access and consistent supply" for everyone.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTikTok Sleuths Peep Plan B Box In Megan Thee Stallion's Suitcase During Twerk VideoMTS wasn't lying on her latest single.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Calls Out U.S. Supreme Court At Glastonbury: "My Body, My Motherf*cking Choice"Coach Meg made it clear that "the hot boys and hot girls do not support [the] bullshit" that her home state (and many others) are campaigning for.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsOver 50 People Arrested During Abortion Protest In Downtown LAWith the overturn of Roe v. Wade shocking the nation, demonstrators gathered in Los Angeles to protest the Supreme Court's decision. However, it didn't end peacefully for many.By Lawrencia Grose
- PoliticsSupreme Court Officially Overturns Roe V. WadeRoe V. Wade was overturned in a 6-3 decision by the Supreme Court.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureBill Gates' 19-Year-Old Daughter Phoebe Poses In A Bikini While Blasting Roe V. Wade Controversy"I'm not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it," she wrote.By Hayley Hynes