Sukihana is known for her boisterous personality and uncensored opinions. She garnered a great amount of popularity from starring on the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, and hasn't stopped growing her fanbase since. With over 300,000 followers on Instagram, Suki is known to her fans as being a bold and confident artist who isn't ashamed to flaunt her stuff.

That's exactly what she was doing at a show in Oakland, California before things go out of hand. While it was steal a fun time, there was some chaos throughout the night. Not only did the mother of three leave the event without her wig, but she also went home toothless.





Video footage captured Suki, whose real name is Destiny Henderson, performing on stage while swinging her wig. She captioned the video, "Child it was 95 degrees in there I had to take my wig off but the show still went on."

Further into the video, the rapper tossed her hair into the crowd-- which resulted in a scuffle. Two fans, a woman and a man, began wrestling over it. As Suki yelled into the mic, "Who caught the wig?" the man waved it in the air like a trophy.

After the concert was over, Sukihana took to IG with a very important message. "At this point," she started while yelling into the camera, "I don't want to pay no $20/30,000 for teeth if I can't eat crab legs... B*tch where is my tooth?" She then added, "I feel like b*tches is hating... What y'all stole it? Y'all stealing teeth now?"

Adding more humor to her issue, she called out Chrisean Rock, girlfriend of rapper Blueface, who is widely known for missing a front tooth as well. Suki tweeted, "They said blue face girlfriend stole my tooth."