The 1995 Source Awards will go down as one of the most infamous awards shows in hip-hop history. The tension between Death Row and Bad Boy has been well-documented over the years but Suge Knight's feud with Eazy-E trickled down to Bone Thugs. During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Krayzie Bone explained that Suge put up $10K to have Bone Thugs-N-Harmony assaulted on stage.



Record producer Marion Suge Knight attends the 7th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards August 28, 2001 in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Krayzie Bone explained that Suge took offense to the "1st Of The Month" music video where each member of the Cleveland-based group rocked beanies, which was closely associated with Death Row's aesthetic at the time. In the video, the beanies were put on fire and Suge apparently believed that it was a sign of disrespect.

"There was a lot of beef going on back then, it was intense. I remember that Source Awards being very intense. It was wild," he said. "They told us that [Suge] had called a meeting one time and told everybody to look at our videos. One of us was wearing a Georgetown Bulldogs beanie, but we had a New York Yankees — we had different [hats]. The director told us, ‘Put the beanies on because the special effects gonna make y’all afros look like fire.’"

Unfortunately, the execution of the special effects made the emblem on the hat appear to be on fire, rather than their hair.

"But I guess this n***a didn’t know what he was doing and he had the little patch on that hat on fire, and they took it as a form of disrespect," Krayzie added.

