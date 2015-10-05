ruthless records
- MusicMichel'le Is The Portrait Of A '90s R&B StarA trailblazing powerhouse vocalist and unsung survivor.By Demi Phillips
- MusicSuge Knight Attempted To Attack Bone Thugs At 1995 Source AwardsKrayzie Bone says Suge Knight felt disrespected over "1st Of The Month" music video.By Aron A.
- Original ContentHow Ice Cube's "No Vaseline" Sets The Standard For Diss TracksNearly 30 years on since its release, we take a look at why Ice Cube's retort to his former NWA collaborators is still heralded as the greatest diss track of all time. By Robert Blair
- Original ContentHow Suge Knight Became Hip-Hop's Biggest AntagonistFresh from Joyner Lucas wishing death upon him on "Devil's Work," we examine how Death Row's Suge Knight became the most hated villain in hip-hop's collective history.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentThe Life & Legacy Of Death Row RecordsHow a cutting-edge record label would come to define an entire era.By Luke Hinz
- MusicEazy-E's Widow & Son Reportedly Settle Legal Battle Over N.W.A's NameEric Wright Jr. loses his legal battle against Tomica Woods-Wright.By Aron A.
- MusicWill.i.am Says David Faustino Helped Him Land First Record Deal With Eazy-EWill.i.am recalls his past. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original Content6 Artists Who Cut Ties With Their (Former) CrewsA few artists who severed ties with the crew they were once repping, whether amicably or not.
By Ayara Pommells