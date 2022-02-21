Snoop Dogg's recent acquiring of Death Row Records is only getting more legendary. Over the weekend, the 50-year-old dropped off a short film to go along with his latest album, Bacc On Death Row, part of which includes a congratulatory FaceTime call from Sean Combs, who had plenty of praise for his long-time friend.

"Congratulations king, great move, great move," Diddy told the "Bitch Please" hitmaker, who responded, "You taught me how to play chess, not checkers."

Jason Squires/Getty Images

After calling the California-born icon one of his "greatest students," Combs told Snoop that he can't wait to sit down with him and hear everything that he's got in store for Death Row Records. The Doggfather thanked Diddy for his endless support, then turned the conversation towards the possibility of a DR and Bad Boy Records collaboration in the future.

"Now we can do what we want to do Death Row and Bad Boy. We been doing it," the Doggystyle artist said to his friend. "Come on, Puff I’m going to put it in the air quit playing with me. I’m going to put it in the air n*gga, we left n*ggas hanging."





As HipHopDX points out, Diddy and Snoop pulling off this joint effort would become an unforgettable moment in hip-hop history. The beef between the west and east coast labels pitted many artists against one another for years, and ultimately resulted in the death of both 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G.

In other Death Row news, the label's head has also announced that he has major plans to take things into the NFT space. During a Clubhouse conversation last week, he shared that, "Death Row will be an NFT label."

"We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent to be major, I want to be the first major in the metaverse," the Doggfather explained – read what else he's been saying about his plans for Death Row Records here, and watch the full short film that accompanies his latest album below.

