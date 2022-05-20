Stunna 4 Vegas Drops Off 11 Tracks On "Rae Rae's Son" Album

Following the arrival of a string of fiery singles, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment artist Stunna 4 Vegas has returned with an 11-track album that finds him reflecting on his humble beginnings in North Carolina as he praises the women who brought him into this world and played a hand in his growth.

Rae Rae's Son features Icewear Vezzo on the previously released single "BMF," and fans will hear other appearances from YRB Tezz on "Fye" and Spinabenz on album closer, "Sad Song." Other singles that arrived ahead of New Music Friday include "Pay Me To Speak," "The One," and "Suspect."

In celebration of the release of his new album, Stunna is due to perform three concerts in Charlotte (May 21), Dallas (May 29) and Billings (June 9). YRB Teez and SSG Splurge will accompany the Billion Dollar Baby star on his trek. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

Stream Stunna 4 Vegas' new album Rae Rae's Son on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below and let us know what your top three favourite tracks are in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Rae Rae's Intro

2. The One

3. Pay Me To Speak

4. BMF (feat. Icewear Vezzo)

5. Going For Nun

6. Suspect

7. Activated

8. Sticks

9. Fye (with YRB Tezz)

10. Skurrt

11. Sad Song (with Spinabenz)