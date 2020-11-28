Stunna 4 Vegas & DaBaby Go Off On "Rich Off Words"

Stunna 4 Vegas has had an exciting start to his career and with DaBaby's backing in mind, it's clear that for the artist, it's only up from here. On Friday, he dropped his new album Welcome To 4 Vegas which is full of 808-laced bangers that will certainly have you pumped up in the gym. The project comes complete with a feature from DaBaby on the track "Rich Off Words," and it definitely doesn't disappoint.

With this track, we get some heavy production, all while Stunna and DaBaby trade bars and fast flows that involve a whole lot of flexing. These two have great chemistry and they certainly deliver with this latest effort.

Give the track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

WÐµ make him freeze like hÐµ seen the ghost (Freeze)

We pop a opp, then have a toast (Pop)

After the top, it's adiós (I gotta go)

I pull out the lot with the pink note

We pull up and pop at your people (Pop, pop, pop, pop)