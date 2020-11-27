Stunna 4 Vegas Slides Through With New Album "Welcome To 4 Vegas"

Stunna 4 Vegas keeps the momentum going with his latest album Welcome To 4 Vegas. Running for a modest 13 tracks, the new album has enough turn up energy for the entire state of North Carolina. The project features appearances from DaBaby, Ola Runt, Toosii, and Murda Beatz.

Da Baby promoted his artist's new album, using his natural joking nature to appeal to the fans. “For all the young niggas and pretty girls world wide who need that ratchet shit in they life â¼ï¸ ... [Stunna 4 Vegas] say he buying a brand new Glock for every fan that stream and download his new tape," joked Da Baby on social media.

Stunna 4 Vegas seems to be next up for the state of Noth Carolina, following hot on the heels of Da Baby. Stream the new album Welcome To 4 Vegas and let us know how you feel about the project below!