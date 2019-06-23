A research study published this week in the JAMA medical journal showed some worrisome findings. According to the study, a noted increase has been reported amongst young people, with particular emphasis on those aged 15 to 24 years old. The rates have reached its highest point since 2000 in 2017. Researchers used the data from CDC's Underlying Cause of Death database, which grabs the death certificate and population estimates from the United States census bureau. Their findings state that "the suicide rate at ages 15 to 19 years and 20 to 24 years increased in 2017 to its highest point since 2000, with a recent increase especially in males and in ages 15 to 19 years."

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Moreover, the findings have urged Harvard Medical School research associate Oren Miron to publish an informative piece via CNN. Herein, Miron expressed urgency with regards to the latest findings, adding that the data reflects on a "very real threat." Precisely, those aged between 15 and 19 showed a spike in suicide rates from 8 per 100K in 2000 to 11.8 per 100K in 2017. As for those between the ages of 20 and 24, the rates increased from 12.5 to 17 per 100,000 within the same time frame. The majority of suicide reports stemmed from men. For now, researchers are looking into the suicide rates recording in the 1990s to increase the validity of the study. Nevertheless, it remains worrisome.

[Via]