Stream Young Thug & Gunna's "Hot" In Celebration Of The Former's 31st Birthday

He may not be able to celebrate his latest trip around the Sun the way that he intended to before being arrested earlier this year, but Young Thug's friends and fans have sure been doing their part to commemorate the rapper's big day.

On Tuesday (August 16), the Young Stoner Life Records founder turns 31, and in honour of him, we're spotlighting one of his biggest hits from 2019's So Much Fun – "Hot" featuring Gunna.

The popular song was produced by Wheezy and finds the labelmates and long-time friends boasting about their luxurious lifestyles and rising status in the music industry.

"I'm sick and tired of these young n*ggas act like they firin', they tellin' these lies / Actin' like they the ones created this and they get all the drip from my guys," the birthday boy spit on his verse, also bragging about "[whipping] up a new Chanel Patek" and buying a "Cartier bag for the Cartier thot."

Revisit "Hot" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and read how Young Thug's rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, showed out for the Atlanta native in honour of his birthday here.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm in the coupe by myself

I had to kick a door when I was 5

Keep the awards on the shelf

Whole sixteen round in the fire

I'm sick and tired of these young n*ggas act like they firin', they tellin' these lies

Actin' like they the ones created this and they get all the drip from my guys