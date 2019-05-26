Stream Kool John's "Up All Night 2" Featuring Iamsu!, Nef The Pharaoh & P-Lo

The HBK may have cooled off since its heyday in 2014-2015, but don't tell P-Lo or Kool John for that matter. Up All Night 2 dropped to little fanfare little over a week ago, marking a return to action for Kool John, and the unheralded Schmoplife imprint.

By my count, if the HBK movement is 4 years removed from its peak run, the two-year lapse between the first two Up All Night installments is rather well-intended, if not completely agonizing to his greatest fans - especially those who wished, long and hard, for his music to resurface in Oakland-area strip clubs.

Up All Night 2 boasts the lead singles he put out in random order: "Run The Bag Up” with the aforementioned P-Lo, flanked by Nef The Pharaoh and Larry June, as well as "HELLADATSHIT” featuring HBK Skipper. The mixtape is available on just about every platform. Get yourself a copy before it runs cold.

Up All Night 2

1. Damn Kool John

2. Run the Bag Up (feat. P-Lo, Nef The Pharaoh & Larry June)

3. Don't Stop (feat. P-Lo)

4. Doors Off (feat. Rayven Justice & Iamsu!)

5. Wiggle Butt

6. Hella Dat S**t (feat. Skipper)

7. F**k Some (feat. Pimp Tobi)

8. Clap (feat. Louie G)

9. Dip It

10. Hit Dat S**t (feat. Show Banga)