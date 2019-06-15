New reports by The Hollywood Reporter indicates that a Stranger Things star will be carrying on a major project with Netflix soon. According to the news outlet, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays the role of Dustin Henderson in the Netflix science-fiction drama Stranger Things, was recently scouted for a second show on Netflix. Matarazzo will be hosting and executively producing a new series called Prank Encounters. The show will consist of a hidden-camera style and is scheduled to premiere later in 2019.

Netflix officials have thus far described the upcoming series as a "terrifying and hilarious prank show" that takes two complete strangers who each think they're starting their first day at a new job. It's business as usual until their paths cross and their part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares." The idea for the show stemmed from Propagate and will involve executive producers Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Kevin Healy along with Rob Hyde (Terrance Howard's Fright Club). Moreover, the director behind Undercover Boss and Dance Moms, Anthony Gonzales, will also take on a directing role on the upcoming prank series.

Though as of now, no exact date has been given for the show's airing, we note a total of eight episodes in its first season.

