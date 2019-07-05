Season three of Netflix's Stranger Things has finally arrived which means many of you are well aware of the newest character Larry Kline, who's the selfish mayor of the fictional town Hawkins, Indiana. Cary Elwes stars as the character and has already done some responding to fans since people called out his fictional campaign for its resemblance to Donald Trump's.

“I think that somehow got picked up by a reporter and people ran with it, but that has no bearing on our current president whatsoever," Cary told The Huffington Post about the assumed correlation. "I mean, I don’t know where anyone saw orange makeup? But I certainly didn’t see any. No, he just happened to be a politician who is very self-centered, and is very driven by material things, but it’s not a comment on the president at all.”



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Cary detailed to the publication further just how the role was pitched to him from the show's creators, The Duffer Brothers.

"[They] told me that they wanted me to play this character and allowed me to pick and choose between a number of politicians on my own, which I ran by them, and make it a combination of people as I chose fit," he explained.

"They basically wanted to make a comment on how politics play in the story. Because you have a character like Hopper, played wonderfully by David Harbour, who is a man who deeply cares about the community. And in stark contrast, you have a mayor who basically couldn’t care less."