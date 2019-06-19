Back in May, Coca Cola announced its Stranger Things collaboration when they brought back its failed 'New Coke" roll out from the 80s and gave it a new life in the Netflix series that's set in the same era. Now that the anticipated season three is closer than ever to arriving, Coca Cola has dropped off an extended version for the advertisement that sees Steve and Dustin’s growing friendship.

The video, as seen below, shows some moments from the upcoming set of episodes with endless product shots of Coke. "Maybe a while ago we wouldn't have done this," Stuart Kronauge, President of Coke's business unit said of the collaboration. "But we're changing and trying to innovate in ways that are beyond traditional new products. This is a cultural innovation."

The Stranger Things Coke cans are very limited edition with Hypebeast reporting that only 500,000 cans will be made for interested fans. Peep the latest clip below.

In other Stranger Things news, Netflix recently dropped off the season's official synopsis and episode titles.

"It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart," the synopsis reads. "Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

July 4th couldn't come sooner.