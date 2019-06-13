We're closer than we've ever been before to the arrival of season three of Stranger Things. The Netflix series has been a favourite from the streaming platform since Eleven stepped on the scenes and her new group of friends fought to save her from the Upside Down. Netflix must know that fans are eagerly waiting for the July 4th premiere and have now dropped off some information to hold us over.

A new synopsis for the upcoming season is here, that details just what to expectin the eight episodes.

“It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

As for the special episodes, we've been treated to the titles of each to assume what may happening in each.

“Suzie, Do You Copy?”

“The Mallrats”

“The Case of the Missing Lifeguard”

“The Sauna Test”

“The Source”

“The Birthday”

“The Bite”

“The Battle of Starcourt”

Watch the latest trailer below and let the countdown continue.