The Weeknd & Selena Gomez
- EntertainmentThe Weeknd & Selena Gomez Tongue Wrestle At CoachellaAbel Tesfaye and Selena Gomez are no longer shy about their relationship.By hnhh
- MusicThe Weeknd & Selena Gomez Enjoy Date NightThe Weeknd and Selena Gomez are still going strong.By hnhh
- MusicThe Weeknd & Selena Gomez Shut Down The PDA When Spotted In Buenos AiresThey were all over each other until The Weeknd spotted the paps. By Angus Walker
- MusicThe Weeknd & Selena Gomez Mobbed By Deranged Fans In BrazilThe combined star power of Starboy and his new sweetheart incited chaos in the streets of São Paulo. By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentThe Weeknd & Selena Gomez Rumored To Share ClothesRumors spark that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez shared a hoodie.By hnhh
- EntertainmentThe Weeknd, Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid Are In Paris At The Same TimeSelena Gomez and The Weeknd are staying at a Paris hotel blocks away from Bella Hadid's.By hnhh
- MusicSelena Gomez Calls Out Justin Bieber Right After The Weeknd's Diss TrackThe lovebirds launched a joint attack yesterday. By Angus Walker
- MusicIs The Weeknd Coming At Justin Bieber On Nav's "Some Way"?Is The Weeknd taking aim at Justin Bieber on Nav's new record "Some Way"?By Rose Lilah
- RelationshipsBella Hadid Still Hurting After Breakup With The WeekndBella Hadid still feels some type of way about The Weeknd.By hnhh
- MusicThe Weeknd & Selena Gomez Will Reportedly Attend The Grammys TogetherWill The Weeknd and Selena Gomez make their first official appearance together at the Grammys?By hnhh
- EntertainmentSelena Gomez Posts And Deletes Video Of The Weeknd In VeniceSelena Gomez posts a video of The Weeknd on IG, further fueling speculations that they're in a relationship.By hnhh
- EntertainmentSelena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss In ItalySelena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted smooching in an Italian museum.By hnhh
- EntertainmentSelena Gomez & The Weeknd Hit Dave & Busters With Jaden Smith & French MontanaStarboy does date night right, bringing Selena to Dave & Busters and inviting the crew to join in on the fun and games. By Angus Walker
- GossipJustin Bieber Thinks Selena Gomez' Romance With The Weeknd Is All For PromoJustin Bieber ain't buying his ex's new fling with his fellow Canadian bad boy. By Angus Walker
- GossipThe Weeknd Is Now Dating Selena GomezStarboy scores a legendary rebound. By Angus Walker