Lil Yachty/Biggie
- MusicLil Yachty Says He Listened To 2Pac & Biggie After 2016 Controversy For "30 Seconds"He also admitted he didn't mean to upset anyone with his comments. By Madusa S.
- LifeLil Yachty On Anti-Biggie Comments: "I Was Wrong"Lil Yachty evolves his position on the Notorious B.I.G.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsLil Yachty Says Biggie Is Overrated, Pirating Music Is Underrated On "Over/Under"Lil Yachty and The Good Perry sit down for an episode of Pitchfork's "Over/Under."By Trevor Smith
- NewsLil Yachty Can't Name 5 Songs By Biggie Or TupacLil Yachty isn't familiar with the music of Biggie Smalls or Tupac Shakur, and he thinks that's just fine. By Angus Walker