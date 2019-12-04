hotnew19
- Original ContentHNHH's Top Users & Trolls Of 2019We take a look at what went down in HNHH's infamous comment section in 2019.By Rose Lilah
- SportsTop 10 Best Athletes Of 2019Counting down the year's biggest names in the world of sports.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentThe Year Of DaBaby & Megan Thee StallionOn how DaBaby & Megan Thee Stallion conquered 2019 and why it was so fun to watch. By Noah C
- Original ContentTop 10 Breakout Artists Of 20192019 was a huge year for new artists.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentTop 25 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2019We count down the 25 hottest hip-hop albums of 2019.By HNHH Staff
- Original ContentTop 15 Hottest R&B Albums Of 2019As R&B finally begins to settle into a definitive era, we countdown the best ouputs of 2019.By Milca P.
- Original ContentTop 50 Hottest Songs Of 2019We count down our 50 hottest hip-hop and r'n'b songs of 2019.By HNHH Staff