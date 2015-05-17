Chinx Murder
- MusicChinx's Accused Killer Reportedly In Talks For Plea DealOne of the two men arrested in connection to Chinx murder is reportedly working on a plea deal.By Aron A.
- MusicFrench Montana Speaks On Arrest Of Chinx Murder SuspectsFrench Montana is relieved for Chinx's family after some closure.By Alex Zidel
- InterviewsFrench Montana Says He's Not In Contact With Chinx's MotherFrench Montana speaks on claims made by Chinx's mother.By Rose Lilah
- NewsChinx's Mother Says French Montana Needs To Give Her Answers About Son's MurderChinx's mother speaks out against French Montana and Diddy at a vigil for her late son. She feels that French in particular isn't giving her the "answers" that she deserves to know. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentManolo Rose Says He Has Songs With Harry Fraud & Hit-Boy In StoreManolo Rose speaks on producers he's been working with and the passing of Chinx.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsManolo Rose Reveals Collabs With Harry Fraud & Hit-Boy, Details "Super Flexin'"Manolo Rose chops it up with HNHH about his recent mixtape and what's to come.By Rose Lilah
- NewsStreet DreamsPapoose dedicates his new release, "Street Dreams," to Chinx.By Rose Lilah
- Editor's PickFrench Montana Decries "Hateful Speech" Surrounding Chinx's DeathFrench Montana has choice words for those who are tainting Chinx's legacy with negativity.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsChinx's Funeral To Be Held Next Tuesday In QueensHere are the details for Chinx's funeral.By Patrick Lyons
- Editor's PickNYPD Say Chinx's Murder May Be Connected To Stack Bundles Murder From 2007NYPD are investigating how Chinx's murder may be related to that of fellow rapper Stack Bundles, who was killed eight years ago.By Rose Lilah
- NewsMax B Calls Chinx's Murder A "Senseless Tragedy"Max B calls in from jail to mourn the passing of his friend Chinx.By Patrick Lyons
- Editor's PickHip-Hop Reacts To Chinx's MurderHip-hop reacts to the murder of Coke Boys' rapper Queens. By Angus Walker
- Editor's PickChinx Murdered In QueensQueens rapper Chinx was murdered at 4 AM in Queens this morning (May 17). By Angus Walker