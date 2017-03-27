Fetty Wap Paterson Shooting
- MusicFetty Wap Music Executive Reportedly Charged With 2 Counts Of Attempted MurderAn associate of Fetty Wap's was reportedly arrested in connection with the shoutout in Paterson.By hnhh
- MusicFetty Wap's Chain Snatching Suspect ArrestedFetty Wap's rival Raheem "Fuzz" Thomas was arrested again, this time for chain snatching.By hnhh
- MusicFetty Wap Reportedly Not Filing Police Report Following Yesterday's RobberyFetty Wap is going to let the streets handle the situation & suspect Raheem Thomas.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicVideo of Fetty Wap & Raheem Thomas Altercation Reportedly SurfacesA video seems to show Fetty Wap getting involved in an altercation with Raheem Thomas.By hnhh
- MusicFetty Wap Shooting & Robbery Suspect Arrested After Posting Picture To Instagram: ReportRaheem Thomas booked after posting picture with Fetty's "1738" chain on social media.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicShooting Occurs After Fetty Wap Dispute: ReportFetty and his friends were unharmed and are not suspects in the shooting.By Trevor Smith