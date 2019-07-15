A Facebook event page to "Storm Area 51" has put the U.S. Federal Government on alert for anyone who actually intends on intruding the military base that many believe is hiding aliens. CNN reports that the feds have made it clear that the U.S. Air Force is ready to "protect America and its assets" against anyone who attempts to actually tries to storm Area 51, even if they are American citizens.



Dan Callister/Getty Images

The Facebook event, called "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All Of Us," had a million people who clicked attend on the page. It was pretty easy to pick up on the fact that it was just a joke but the creator of the event pinned a post to the page to make it abundantly clear that it was merely for a few "thumbsy uppies."

"Hello US government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan. I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet," the post read.

Area 51 is located in Nevada but the government never disclosed what the base was actually used for. It's been the base for UFO conspiracies for years but the U.S government simply said its a training base for the military. After catching wind of the possible plans to raid Area 51, a spokeswoman made it clear that they got shooters on deck.

"[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces," the spokeswoman told The Post. "The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets."