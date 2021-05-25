The stunts used to be the most controversial things surrounding the Jackass crew, but now it's what has been happening behind the scenes. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Bam Margera, and their friends have reunited for yet another cringe-worthy film where they inflict harm upon themselves in the name of laughter. As Bam continues to rant about his former co-stars, Steve-O has revealed that he was able to get a certified physician to pull off a strange stunt.

In a video he shared to his YouTube channel, Steve-O claimed that Jackass 4 will hit theaters this October and shared a bit of what fans can expect. Trust and believe, they're trying to top what they've done in the past.



Araya Doheny / Stringer / Getty Images

“I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four-inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyze me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible sh*t happened to me,” said Steve-O. Just when you think it couldn't get any more strange, he added, “I’m getting ready to do a world record highest belly flop ever performed into pure piss."

"That’s why I have 190 gallons of piss in my front yard at home.” Steve-O even showed the large bottles of urine stocked in his yard and said that there were several people who contributed to the collection. By the look of it, a few of his contributors need more water in their diets. Check out the clip below and let us know if there's any amount of money that would make you jump into a pool of someone else's urine.