Steve Kerr is one of those NBA coaches that has always been on the frontlines when it comes to political takes and opinions. He's never been shy to say how he feels about a particular topic and just like Gregg Popovich, he recently opened up about the latest mass shootings which happened in the United States over the weekend. During an interview with the Bay Area News Group, Kerr explained that he is fearful of all of the mass shootings and thinks that even the Warriors could be victims.

"I think about it all the time," Kerr said. "Somebody could walk in the door in the gym right now and start spraying us with an AR-15. They could. It might happen because we’re all vulnerable."

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Kerr also went on to say that something needs to be done about this issue because too many innocent people are dying. As far as the Warriors head coach is concerned, gun laws need to be changed immediately.

"The only thing that second amendment is doing is leading to mass murder right now. This is all just insanity," Kerr explained. "People are more and more frustrated in our country. I think at this point, the vast majority of people in this country have had it. Now it’s a matter of taking action."

It will be interesting to see which other NBA players and coaches come out and voice their opinions.