When the Golden State Warriors lost Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in free agency this summer, fans were quick to theorize as to why he wanted to leave such a phenomenal team. Durant has said on record that he wanted to carve out his own legacy and that he never truly felt like he was a part of their squad. One of the other events people point to is his highly-publicized fight with Draymond Green. Many feel like their relationship never really got better after that and it's why KD wanted to get out of their so quickly.

No one knows the dynamic between KD and Draymond better than their head coach, Steve Kerr. The Warriors bench boss was on a recent episode of The Full 48 podcast with Howard Beck of Bleacher Report where he talked specifically about Durant and Green's supposed beef with each other. As it turns out, it wasn't as big of a deal as people made it out to be.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It just felt like it … and I didn’t give it a whole lot of thought — it just felt different, this past year felt different,” Kerr said. “We kind of lost some momentum internally, it wasn’t anything tangible. People point to the Draymond-Kevin incident. I honestly don’t think that was that big of a deal, as crazy as that sounds. I think it was just sort of — for whatever reason — it just sort of ran its course.”

So there you have it, as far as the Warriors are concerned, Durant and Green's spat was considered to be a non-issue. To be fair, perhaps Kerr is simply trying to be diplomatic here as you never want to disparage a former player, especially when they helped you win two titles.

