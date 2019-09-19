Kevin Durant was one of the biggest free agents on the market this past offseason and as expected, he ended up signing with the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets have always been considered as New York's second team, although now they have been moved up to first-team status thanks to the perpetual ineptitude of the New York Knicks. KD is also teaming up with point guard Kyrie Irving and fans are excited to see how this partnership is going to pan out.

Unfortunately for Nets fans, KD will have to miss this season with a ruptured Achilles injury. Despite this, he's been hard at work to come back as quickly as possible and there is hope he can come back better than ever. Durant has also made it a point to participate in team activities as today, the Nets showed off some behind the scenes photos of Durant wearing the Nets uniform for the first time.

Fans were pretty excited to see Durant donning the team's colors, especially considering he is already the best player to ever suit up for the team. If you're a Nets fan, there is a lot to be excited about and KD marks a brand new era in the team's history.

For now, it will be interesting to see how Kyrie can carry the team while Durant isn't there.