Achilles injury
- SportsKevin Durant Confirms He Will Not Return For PlayoffsKevin Durant has no plans to play during the NBA's coronavirus-adapted playoff run.By Cole Blake
- SportsKevin Durant Sinks Silky Pull-Up Jumpers Amid Injury RehabKevin Durant hurt his Achilles tendon last season and he's already well on his way to a full recovery.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant On Track For Worst Season Of His Career, Says NBA ExecKevin Durant is coming off of a ruptured Achilles tendon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Confirms On "First Take" Whether He'll Play This Season: WatchThe question Nets fans have been waiting to have answered.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Could Be Back Sooner Than Everyone Expected: ReportDurant has been making huge strides recently.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Shows Off Brooklyn Nets Uniform For The First TimeKD looks pretty good in those unis.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Has Fans Hopeful With Latest Achilles Rehab IG PostDurant looks determined as ever to get back on track.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Addresses Booing Raptors Fans, Doesn't Blame Warriors For InjuryHe's not worried about haters.By Erika Marie
- SportsJohn Wall Determined As Ever To Prove He Deserved Supermax ContractWall knows he's more than just an injury.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSteph Curry Explains How He Consoled Kevin Durant After Achilles InjuryCurry clearly has tremendous respect for KD.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Offers Rehab Update Straight From His PoolDurant is making shots in the water now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant's Mom Explains How He's Feeling After Devastating InjuryIt's been a rough couple of days for KD.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCam'ron Writes Uplifting Open Letter To Kevin Durant After Game 5 InjuryCam'ron applauds Kevin Durant for going onto the court during Game 5, even with pre-existing injuries.By Aron A.
- SportsKevin Durant To Travel To New York For Achilles Evaluation: ReportDurant is looking to get treatment outside of the Warriors.By Alexander Cole