When NBA free agency started, one of the biggest names on the market was none other than Kevin Durant who at the time, had just come off of three seasons with the Golden State Warriors where he went to the NBA Finals all three times. It was an impressive feat although it was pretty clear that Durant would be moving on in the offseason to go build his own legacy somewhere else. Despite reports that he would end up with the New York Knicks, Durant opted to go the other New York team in the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets have been building up quite nicely these past few years and with KD and Kyrie Irving, there is no denying they will be one of the best teams in the league for years to come. In an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Durant explained his decision to become a Net and what it means for him moving forward.

"If I was leaving the Warriors, it was always going to be for the Nets,' Durant said. "They got the pieces and a creative front office. I just like what they were building."

Durant won't be able to play next season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon although he seems to be making good progress which is great news for Nets fans everywhere.