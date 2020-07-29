As sports players have returned to their prospective leagues, many of them are kneeling in support of Black Live Matter, against police brutality, and for racial justice. We watched as entire teams in the MLB took a knee before or during the National Anthem, but over in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt has stated he won't be bowing down for anyone or anything.

Yesterday (July 27), Stephon Tuitt took to Twitter to make his public declaration. "Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that," he wrote in a tweet. "My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and age worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now."

Some people were quick to correct the 27-year-old by telling him that no one is "kneeling for the flag." Tuitt's message came after a set of tweets where he spoke about athletes being taken advantage of and educating people about creating their own wealth. Check out his posts below.