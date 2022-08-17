Stephen A. Smith is one of the most popular men in sports media, and for about six weeks, Smith was absent from his main show, First Take. Smith's absence was severely felt as the show just simply wasn't worth watching without him there. Now, Smith is back and better than ever, which means we are getting his incredible hot takes and sense of humor.

Throughout the years, Smith has always been a devout hater of the Dallas Cowboys. When the Cowboys are doing poorly, you know that Smith is enjoying himself. Having said that, it shouldn't be surprising that Smith had a hot take on First Take today that will certainly anger all the of Cowboys fans out there.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for D'USSE

When asked who would win the NFC East, Smith came out and claimed that it would be the Philadelphia Eagles and not the Dallas Cowboys. Following their performance last season, many believe the Cowboys should be the favorites, but Smith has no faith in the franchise right now.

As you can see in the clip below, Smith is firm with his belief that the Cowboys will not win the division, and he went in-depth on why that is the case.

With Smith's latest take in mind, let us know who you think will win the NFC East, in the comments below.