Stephen A. Smith is one of the funniest men in sports television right now, and he is always finding new ways to hate on the teams that he despises. Over the years, he has always hated the Dallas Cowboys and their fanbase. Whenever the team loses, Smith can be found gloating on National television, all while tormenting the likes of Michael Irvin, who always seems to be on the verge of tears whenever Smith goes off on America's Team.

Just a couple of weekends ago, the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the NFC Playoffs, and it made Smith extraordinarily happy. It gave the First Take an opportunity to gloat, and he did not pass it up.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for D'USSE

Today, Smith decided to troll the Cowboys even more, this time, through the hit viral game Wordle. For those who don't know, Wordle is a game in which you have to guess a five-letter word within six tries. If you do not guess the word, you will not be told the answer. It is a lot of fun, and at this point, you've probably seen it on your timeline.

Well, Smith offered up a meme playing off of the game, except this time, the game was simply called "Cowboys" and the word of the day was "choke." Smith poured salt in the wound further by saying "Easiest game I've ever played."

If you're a Cowboys fan, you've got to be fed up by now. However, if you hate the Cowboys, Smith is a great ally to have.