Nobody could have imagined the success of the Youtubers-turned-boxers movement that have prompted influencers like KSI, Bryce Hall, and the Paul brothers to step into the ring. The brothers have been the most effective at securing their names as serious boxers and athletes, especially Jake who is coming off of a win against wrestler Ben Askren last month. After it was confirmed that Jake's next fight would be against MMA fighter Tyron Woodley, ESPN personality and beloved panelist Stephen A. Smith criticized Jake for not fighting a real boxing professional-- only wrestlers, Youtubers, and an MMA fighter so far.

In the ESPN segment, Smith blasted Paul: "I am not impressed, not one bit." He then emphasized that "at some point, you have to fight a real boxer, you have to fight someone with some muscle memory in the sport". As Jake continually tries to earn respect and solidify his name in the sport, Smith offered him some advice-- "if Jake Paul is ever going to get the respect in Boxing that I know he wants, he has to face real opponents."

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Smith ended the segment by praising Jake Paul for bringing "attention to the sport of Boxing. That's a good thing." However, the praise was short-lived and culminated in "Jake Paul is good for the sport of Boxing. But here's the thing-- is it really boxing? If you're not fighting an actual boxer?

The Paul brothers have largely had a successful entry into the sport. Jake stands with an undefeated 3-0 record, and though Logan has lost the only fights he has ever had to Youtuber KSI, his team and fans are confident in his ability to take on Floyd Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers in history, this Sunday.

Will you be tuning in to watch Logan this Sunday? Do you think Jake Paul is scared to fight a real boxer? Let us know.

Watch the Stephen A. Smith segment below.