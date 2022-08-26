Patrick Beverley was recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers which is a very interesting choice by the team when you consider how Beverley had an ongoing feud with Russell Westbrook. While Beverley is putting the feud behind him, that doesn't mean Russ is going to feel the same. In fact, some believe Russ is going to be slighted by this, especially since the two players effectively play the same position.

During today's episode of First Take, Kendrick Perkins tried to make the argument that Beverley and Russ would make the best defensive backcourt in the entire league. Stephen A. Smith completely disagreed with this premise as he believes the Lakers will now have to move on from the third wheel of the team's big three.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"Eventually you'll have to find movement for Russell Westbrook, I don't see this combination working for the Lakers," Smith said. This aligns with recent rumors that the Lakers are trying to find a trade for Westbrook, sooner rather than later. Some even believe that the Lakers are working with the Pacers on a deal that would bring Buddy Hield and Myles Turner to the roster.

Either way, Beverley's addition to the roster seems like bad news for Westbrook, who already doesn't like the man.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more NBA updates.