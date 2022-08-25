Patrick Beverley is officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers which means he now gets to play with none other than Russell Westbrook, who is his sworn enemy. These two men do not like each other very much although now, they will have to get used to each other as they both have a common goal of taking the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals.

In the aftermath of the Beverley trade, quite a bit of Russ discourse was hitting Twitter. It felt like some people were making fun of Westbrook, while others sought to defend him. One of the people defending Westbrook was none other than LeBron James who took to Twitter and wrote "Can't wait for him to go off this season!!"

These were some very interesting comments, especially when you consider Beverley's addition to the roster. Either way, it is clear that Beverley is looking to put his Russ beef aside as he wrote "same it's on."

Beverley understands that you need to be on good terms with your teammates in order to succeed. With that being said, the Lakers could be in for some solid chemistry once the season kicks off.

