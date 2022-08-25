Patrick Beverley is one of the most entertaining players in the league thanks to the way he plays defense. He always provides his teams with a lot of energy and has no problem trash-talking and letting his real feelings be known about certain players. He is most definitely a polarizing guy, and there is no doubt that teams would rather have him than have to play against him.

The Los Angeles Lakers understand this apparently as last night, they finalized a trade to bring Patrick Beverley to the franchise. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers will send Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson in return.

The Lakers were in desperate need to improve their defense, and Beverley will do just that. It remains to be seen how this will work out for the Lakers, however, especially when you consider how Russell Westbrook and Beverley hate each other. In the end, this could set up a Westbrook trade in the near future.

As for Beverley, he is excited about the new opportunity as he took to Twitter, writing "Woke up a Laker!!! Its On!!!"

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for any updates.