After the Knicks struck out in free agency this past weekend, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith immediately took the opportunity to rip the team that he loves. The First Take host was bouncing from studio to studio at the ESPN offices with a fire in his eyes we haven't quite seen before. While some thought he would be bouncing off the walls, he was actually quite sad and downright disturbed. Smith is usually very upbeat but yesterday he seemed as though he legitimately hates his job and that he never wants to talk about basketball again.

During his radio show, a caller chimed in on the Knicks situation and said that not all hope is lost. Why you may ask? Well, because they can still sign Carmelo Anthony. Smith found this take to be absolutely blasphemous and promptly told the caller to "go to hell" before hanging up the phone.

Some may think this was a pretty rude gesture but you got to realize that Smith was in a fragile state yesterday. The Nets signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving while the Knicks were left with Julius Randle and some two-year contracts.

Once again, Knicks fans were hoodwinked, bamboozled, and led astray. As you can imagine, the rest of the NBA fan base loved it.