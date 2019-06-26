Kevin Durant may not be the only 10-time All Star forward interested in signing with the New York Knicks this Summer. SNY's Ian Begley reports that former Knick Carmelo Anthony "would have interest in signing with the Knicks and finishing his career in New York, despite how his Knicks tenure ended."

That said, it doesn't appear the feeling is mutual. According to Begley, "bringing Anthony back is not currently part" of the Knicks' offseason plan, and a majority of executives believe Melo will be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers instead.

Melo, 34, was waived by the Chicago Bulls on February 1, paving the way for him to sign with a team of his choosing, but nothing ever materialized. Anthony has not played since November 8 after the Houston Rockets announced that they'd be going in a different direction. In 10 games with the Rockets last season, Melo averaged a pedestrian 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in a career-low 29.4 minutes per night.

The 16-year veteran played for the Knicks from 2011-2017, earning All Star honors in each of those seven seasons and leading the Knicks to the playoffs in three of those years.