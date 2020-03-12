Last night featured a landmark decision from the NBA as they ultimately chose to end the season until further notice due to the Coronavirus. This decision was made due to the fact that Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with the virus. In fact, his teammate Donovan Mitchell ended up getting the bug, as well. It's a scary situation that absolutely no one saw coming, even with reports of the virus ramping up. Now that the disease has reached pandemic levels, the hysteria surrounding it all has increased significantly.

Today on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman spoke about the virus and the NBA's recent decision. As you can imagine, both men were pretty scared about it all but they were ultimately happy with the way the NBA chose to handle it. Stephen A. Smith was particularly complimentary of Adam Silver who took the swift action necessary.

Kellerman echoed those sentiments and noted that Silver's leadership has always been top tier. Smith went on to say that the fact the NBA is suspending the season is encouraging because it leaves open the possibility of a return to form, later this year. Regardless, it's a situation nobody was hoping for and as of right now, all we can do is wait.

Stay tuned for updates on the NBA's latest shutdown as we will be sure to bring you all of the updates.