This entire NBA season has been filled with incredible highs and devastating lows. We have seen incredible play out on the court but we have also received heartbreak in the form of the loss of Kobe Bryant. Now, the NBA is going through another massive low as one of its players, Rudy Gobert, was diagnosed with the Coronavirus. In light of this recent news, the NBA decided to suspend the season until further notice. In fact, many teams are being forced to quarantine themselves as a result of Gobert's diagnosis.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps, the league will be suspended for a minimum of two weeks although this could actually end up being a lot longer. For instance, the Chinese Basketball Association went on a hiatus in January and are only getting back to the action in April. This means they will have had a layoff of ten weeks.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Depending on what the league decides to do, the NBA playoffs could be played sometime in August. For instance, if the league resumes in May, the 2020-2021 season could be pushed back and started a bit later on. All of these decisions are connected and the NBA has a lot of big choices to make within the next 48 hours.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.